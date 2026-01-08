Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Mayon volcano has released new lava after superheated gas reached the crater summit on Jan 7.

LIGAO CITY, Albay – The Mayon volcano in the central Philippine province of Albay released new lava after superheated gas reached the crater summit, triggering the collapse of its lava dome, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Jan 7.

In a social media post, Phivolcs said the lava effusion occurred around 6.35pm to 7pm, local time, on Jan 7.

Video footage showed prominent pyroclastic density currents, locally known as “uson,” accompanied by crater glow – an indication that new incandescent materials surfaced and flowed toward the Bonga gully, Phivolcs added.

On Jan 6, the Philippines raised its alert level for the volcano, warning that there may be “potential explosive activity” in the days or weeks to come. This meant that magma was pushing up inside the volcano and forming a dome of lava at its summit.

Phivolcs said alert level 3 remains in effect over Mount Mayon, and entry into the 6-kilometre Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK