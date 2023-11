MANILA – The Philippines has pulled out of talks with China for the funding of three ambitious railway projects, but the government on Nov 16 refuted talk that it was exiting Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippines is still part of the global infrastructure scheme, and reiterated that a new memorandum of understanding on the BRI was signed during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s state visit to China in January 2023.