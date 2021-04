Every night in Myanmar, state-controlled television channels announce the latest list of people charged with allegedly agitating against the military junta. Journalist Naw Betty Han makes a mental note of the names. While there is no arrest warrant against her so far, she thinks it is a matter of time.

"We are just waiting to check if our names are on the list," she told The Straits Times. "Most journalists are on the list and I am sure my name will be there in the future."