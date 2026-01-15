Doctor to be charged with murder of wife and son in JB on New Year’s Eve

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– A 33-year-old doctor in Malaysia will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court on Jan 16 with murdering his wife and young son.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the police found the wife, a 36-year-old accountant, and their four-year-old son dead, with injuries consistent with criminal acts, at their home in Bandar Dato Onn at about 8.20am on Dec 31.

“The woman was found with a slash wound on her neck while the child had bluish marks on his face believed to be caused by smothering,” he said on Jan 15.

He added that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor Bahru for a post-mortem.

Mr Ab Rahaman said the autopsy found that the woman died due to asphyxia-related causes while the boy died from smothering, adding that both deaths were believed to have involved criminal elements.

“Acting on investigations, a police team from the Johor Special Investigation Unit (D9) and Johor Bahru South CID arrested the suspect on Jan 3.

“Police also seized several items, including a knife and a pillow with its cover, to assist in investigations,” he added.

Mr Ab Rahaman said the suspect has been remanded for 13 days until Jan 16, with checks showing that he had no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

“The investigation papers have been referred to the Johor prosecution office, which instructed police to charge the suspect with two counts under Section 302 of the Penal Code, one count under Section 201 and one count under Section 186.

“The suspect will be taken to the Magistrate Court here to face the charges against him,” he said, declining to elaborate further on the matter as the case would be going to the court.

He also reminded the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could jeopardise police investigations or court proceedings. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK