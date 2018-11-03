Divers spot main wreckage of crashed Lion Air jet

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Indonesian divers found the main wreckage of the Lion Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea, a breakthrough in a week-long search for victims and the cockpit voice recorder that holds the key to unravelling the reason for the accident.

Divers who have been scouring a 700 sq km area since the jet crashed on Oct 29 spotted the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet's fuselage on Saturday (Nov 3), M. Syaugi, the chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters in Jakarta.

The search crew is focused on retrieving the wreckage now, he said.

"We have made major breakthroughs as we have recovered two turbines, one wheel," Syaugi said. "There are reports of team members seeing the body of the plane."

Indonesian search crews have recovered a flight data recorder, both the engines, a part of the landing gear, body parts of victims and personal belongings since Lion Air flight JT610 carrying 189 people plunged into the sea.

Ping locators also picked a faint signal from possibly the cockpit voice recorder, Syaugi said. A diver, who was volunteering in the search operations, died on Friday, he said.