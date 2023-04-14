Dismembered woman found in bag at Johor bus stop likely a foreigner, say police

JOHOR BAHRU - A woman, whose decomposing remains were found in a bag left at a bus stop in Johor on Thursday, is believed to be a foreigner, said the police on Friday.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the findings were based on the post-mortem report.

“We just received the report stating that there was no BCG scar on the victim’s left upper arm,” he told reporters during a road safety programme in Johor Bahru.

In Malaysia, the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccination is given to all children at birth or at the age of seven to prevent them from getting deadly forms of tuberculosis infections.

Datuk Kamarul said the police would get more details from the pathology unit of Sultanah Aminah Hospital, which is handling the case.

“As of now, what I can tell you is that the victim is probably not a Malaysian,” he said, adding that the police had not received any missing person’s report.

He said the victim had head injuries believed to have been caused by a blunt object.

He added that the victim’s body was dismembered, but declined to elaborate as police would gather more details from the hospital.

Mr Kamarul said investigations would focus on the motive of the murder and whether there is more than one suspect involved in the case.

“Based on previous records, the nature of this case is similar to those related to revenge, and we are looking at that angle, too,” he said.

The hospital’s pathology unit concluded that the victim is likely a woman aged 25 and above, and that she had been dead for more than two weeks.

On Wednesday, the police received a distress call from a local man who made the grisly discovery at around 1.50pm.

A police superintendent said that over half of the remains were decomposed and had maggots when the body was found. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK