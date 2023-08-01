Discontent over living cost, PH-BN alliance could fuel opposition gains in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - Making his rounds at a pasar malam in his constituency of Seberang Jaya in mainland Penang on Sunday, state election candidate Johari Kassim was greeted politely but with little enthusiasm by shoppers and traders alike.
Mr Johari, 62, hails from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, which has teamed up with former foe Barisan Nasional (BN) in Malaysia’s so-called unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
While Penang is considered a bastion state for PH, voter discontent over bread-and-butter issues as well as the PH-BN alliance could create opportunities for main rival Perikatan Nasional (PN) to gain ground at the state polls on Aug 12.
A shop assistant at the night market, Mr Mohd Yazid Ahmad, 24, said Datuk Seri Anwar’s administration had failed to bring down goods and services costs.
“A plate of chicken rice is now RM7 (S$2), compared with RM5 (S$1.50) a year before. The government said inflation had declined, but I don’t feel it,” he said, adding that he was leaning towards voting for PN.
He is not an outlier, judging by the warm response PN candidate Izhar Shah Arif Shah received on his walkabout at the market just 20 minutes after his rival Mr Johari arrived.
Some hugged the 30-year-old and many told him they would vote for him as he greeted people, took selfies, and tickled babies and children.
Some Chinese shoppers were also impressed after he urged them – in Mandarin – to cast their vote for him at the state election.
“He’s my choice,” said drinks trader Zubaidah Othman, 36. “We have known him for some time; he has always been there to help us.”
The Penang state election is one of six nationwide that will largely pit allies PH and Umno-led BN against the opposition alliance PN, which counts Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) as its key component parties.
The other five state elections on Aug 12 will be held in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.
PN is looking to make further inroads in Penang, after wresting some parliamentary wards from PH at the November 2022 general election.
Seberang Jaya is one of the three state seats under the Permatang Pauh parliamentary ward, and is considered a hot seat. The other two seats under the ward are Permatang Pasir and Penanti.
Permatang Pauh was a PH stronghold and had been held by Mr Anwar’s family for four decades until it unexpectedly fell to PN during the general election in 2022 as part of the so-called Islamist green wave that propelled the opposition coalition to gain an unexpected one-third of the 222-parliamentary seats.
The colour green is associated with Islam and forms the party colours of PAS.
“We believe the wave is still there and is now amplifed because people are not satisfied with the administration of the federal government, and this will be manifested through the vote,” Mr Izhar Shah said.
Along the Penang-Kedah border, Penaga and Bertam are also considered hot seats due to their proximity to Kedah, which was also swept by the green wave during the national polls.
Penaga and Bertam are among three seats in the Kepala Batas parliamentary constituency in Penang which also fell to PN in the 2022 election.
Incumbent Penaga assemblyman Mohd Yusni Mat Piah from PAS is facing first-timer BN candidate Mohd Naim Salleh.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bertam, the BN candidate is former Cabinet minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is leading Umno’s charge in Penang.
He faces off against PN’s Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq, who is the incumbent assemblyman and Penang opposition leader.
While Datuk Seri Reezal is optimistic of his chances, he is not resting on his laurels and has been allaying Malay grassroots concern about the PH-BN alliance by telling voters that Umno will be a strong partner in the PH state government.
The coming together of both PH and Umno-BN has raised more than a few eyebrows and murmurs of dissent, given the longstanding enmity between both coalitions.
Umno and other Malay-based parties have previously accused the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a key component of the PH coalition, of seeking to undermine Malay and Islamic interests.
Analysts said BN and PH are doing an impressive last-effort attempt at calculated public appearances and rallies together, in a bid to shore up support before polling.
However, it is going to be a challenge getting both coalition’s core supporters to buy into the alliance, and to change perception that is nothing more than an exercise of political expediency, said Mr Shazwan Mustafa Kamal, the associate director of Vriens & Partners, a political risk and government affairs consultancy.
“We can perhaps even expect some supporters to abstain from voting, especially in seats Umno is contesting,” he said.
Mr Mohd Naim acknowledged such a scenario could happen, but added that in the BN-PH alliance, they were working hard to convince members that this partnering is not for the short term, and that it would benefit all Malaysians.
“Malay support for BN-PH may increase, if the top leadership announces that one of the two deputy chief minister posts will be given to Umno,” he told Malay daily Harian Metro in a podcast, amid talks that his party mate, Mr Reezal, is slated for the job.