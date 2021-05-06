Disconnect in Duterte's China policy: Deliberate or just a tangled mess?

MANILA - The mixed messages sent between President Rodrigo Duterte's conciliatory tone towards China and the barrage of protests from his own foreign and defence ministries over apparent incursions into Philippine-claimed waters have led to a cognitive dissonance in Manila's disputes with Beijing over the South China Sea.

On Wednesday (May 5), he dismissed a historic legal victory for the Philippines against China over the South China Sea as "just paper" fit for the rubbish bin.