Dirty air helps spread of bacteria, say Malaysia specialists

GEORGE TOWN - Medical experts are raising concerns about the role of air pollution in bacterial spread and the potential development of antibiotic resistance as hazy conditions hit Malaysia.

According to specialists, pollutants in the air can impact bacterial cell walls, facilitating the absorption of elements that contribute to antibiotic resistance.

This process, known as horizontal gene transfer, allows bacteria to evolve and become more antibiotic-resistant.

This evolution occurs faster than other causes of antibiotic resistance, as indicated by modelling studies.

Dr Kumitaa Theva Das, a virologist from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), highlighted a recent study that examined nine bacterial pathogens and nearly 50 types of antibiotics.

The findings, she said, revealed a significant link between air pollution and antibiotic resistance, specifically that a 1 per cent increase in air pollution was associated with up to a 1.9 per cent increase in antibiotic resistance.

“This study shows that pollutants accelerate bacterial evolution, making particle pollution potentially one of the leading drivers of antibiotic resistance.

“Among others, this source can be attributed to wildfires, which is what we are currently experiencing.

“These pollutants can affect the heart, lungs, and respiratory health.

“Kids, the elderly, and those with heart and lung diseases such as asthma face a higher risk and should be extra cautious,” she said.

Parts of Malaysia are shrouded in haze with the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday hitting an unhealthy level of 181 in Selangor’s state capital Shah Alam and Kuching in Sarawak, according to data collected by air quality monitor IQ Air.

An AQI reading of between 151 and 200 is considered unhealthy with increased likelihood of adverse effects and aggravation to the heart and lungs among the general public.

A reading within 201 and 300 is considered very unhealthy, while readings above 301 indicate hazardous air quality.

To safeguard against the harmful effects of haze, Dr Kumitaa recommended practical measures.

Wearing face masks, maintaining hydration, adopting a nutritious diet, and reducing outdoor activities are essential steps to mitigate the risks associated with air pollution.