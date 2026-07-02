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Digital parking systems in Selangor and Sabah fully restored after cyberattacks

The three-day disruption left motorists in Selangor unable to make parking payments through the app.

PETALING JAYA - Selangor’s digital parking system has been fully restored after a three-day disruption that left motorists unable to make parking payments through the application.

In a notice issued on July 2, Selangor Intelligent Parking said its services had resumed, with parking payments and enforcement operations returning to normal.

The restoration came three days after a cyberattack disrupted the Smart Selangor Parking and Flexi Parking applications on June 30, affecting parking payments across Selangor and several other areas using the same platform.

Sabah was also hit by a similar disruption, with Sabah Smart Parking announcing on July 2 that its services had resumed.

The outage had earlier prompted Kota Kinabalu City Hall to suspend parking enforcement.

The city hall said no compounds would be issued to motorists as users were unable to access the application to pay for parking fees.

On July 1, state committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the Flexi Parking system used by 64 local authorities nationwide had been hit by a cyberattack.

He said the incident had been referred to the National Cyber Security Agency and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK