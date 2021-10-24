Differences emerge in Malaysia's opposition Pakatan Harapan alliance ahead of Melaka polls

The tensions are largely between the PKR, headed by opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim (above), and the DAP.
The tensions are largely between the PKR, headed by opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim (above), and the DAP.PHOTO: ANWAR IBRAHIM’S OFFICE
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Differences have emerged in Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition over a unified logo and a proposal to renew ties with political veteran Mahathir Mohamad.

The tensions are largely between PH's largest component members: the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), headed by opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim, and the Democratic Action Party (DAP), the ethnic Chinese dominated political entity that currently commands the single largest bloc of elected MPs in the Lower House of the federal Parliament.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 