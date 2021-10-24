Differences emerge in Malaysia's opposition Pakatan Harapan alliance ahead of Melaka polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Differences have emerged in Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition over a unified logo and a proposal to renew ties with political veteran Mahathir Mohamad.

The tensions are largely between PH's largest component members: the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), headed by opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim, and the Democratic Action Party (DAP), the ethnic Chinese dominated political entity that currently commands the single largest bloc of elected MPs in the Lower House of the federal Parliament.