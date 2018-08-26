Detainees held under Malaysia's security law Sosma protest with hunger strike

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least 160 detainees, held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, are on a hunger strike at the Sungai Buloh Prison.

They want the Act, also known as Sosma, repealed.

Deputy Home Minister Mohd Azis Jamman said he had instructed the Prisons Department to monitor the situation.

"I asked for ambulances and medical officers to be on standby. Prisons officers have also been told to assure the detainees and their family members that Sosma is being reviewed by the government," Datuk Mohd Azis said on Saturday (Aug 25).

The detainees began the hunger strike last Friday.

Several of their family members gathered outside the prison on Saturday to show their support for the detainees' cause.

Mr Mohd Azis said that Sosma was still being reviewed and a special committee was formed for the purpose.

"We cannot make hasty decisions as all views must be taken into account," he added. "These include the views of law enforcement agencies."

The special committee includes the Attorney-General's Chambers, Suhakam, the police and non-governmental organisations.

"When it has completed the review, the committee will hand its proposals to the Cabinet," said Mr Mohd Azis. "The final decision rests with the Prime Minister."

On July 22, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said the government would repeal laws that were oppressive, namely Sosma.

Tun Dr Mahathir said the Act, which was introduced during the previous administration, allowed the government to arrest anyone arbitrarily.