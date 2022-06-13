Despite past defeats, Prabowo Subianto wants to run again for Indonesian president

A survey in January showed that Mr Prabowo Subianto was popular among millennial respondents. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
50 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - Despite losing his battle in two presidential elections, Gerindra party chief Prabowo Subianto seeks to run for Indonesia's top job again in 2024, even as he will face new and younger rivals who are strong contenders.

In what observers view as a step to work the ground early, the 70-year-old retired army general, who is now defence minister, recently visited a number of Islamic boarding schools across Java. He met influential clerics, particularly those leaning to Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's biggest Islamic organisation, and key figures such as East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who is also NU's notable female leader.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top