Dengue fever becoming big problem in Thailand, over 8,000 infected in January

BANGKOK - The Disease Control Department (DCD) has warned people to protect themselves against mosquito bites, saying dengue fever has become a serious problem with over 8,000 infected and 13 patients killed so far in 2024.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, DCD director-general, said as many as 8,197 people had been diagnosed with dengue in January, marking a 91.25 per cent increase from the same month in 2023 when 4,286 people were infected.

He added that 13 patients have died from dengue fever so far in 2024.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection common in tropical and subtropical climates. It is caused by dengue virus transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus)

Common symptoms are high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, skin rash and swollen glands.

Dr Thongchai said most of the patients in 2024 were children aged five to 14 years old, and most cases were diagnosed in the southern and central provinces.

Patients who succumbed to the fever were in 11 provinces and the eldest was 65 years old.

Dr Thongchai said all hospitals treating dengue fever patients should hand out anti-mosquito cream or spray to other patients to protect them from the virus.

He added that people around dengue patients should also take steps to protect themselves and see the doctor immediately if they develop a high temperature. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK