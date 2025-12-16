Dengue deaths in Malaysia fall by 61% from 2024

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Deaths due to dengue in Malaysia have dropped by 61.3 per cent to 43 cases compared with 111 recorded in 2024 , says the c ountry’s Heal th Minister Dzulke fly Ahmad.

He said dengue cases nationwide also decreased by 56.5 per cent to 51,046 cases as at Dec 6, compared with 118,291 cases recorded throughout 2024.

“Congratulations to the disease control division and all parties involved (in controlling dengue cases),” he said on Dec 15 at the opening of the Putrajaya Wolbac­hia Insectarium, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Fede­ral Territories) Zaliha Mustafa .

The Putrajaya Wolbachia Insectarium is the second facility developed to strengthen the implementation of the Wolbachia Mosquito Operation nationwide in combating the Aedes mosquito, Bernama reported.

Dr Dzulkefly said the Health Minis­try continues to enhance integrated dengue prevention and control strategies through district health offices, in collaboration with strategic partners, local authorities, relevant agencies and local communities, in line with a whole-of-nation approach.

Since 2019, he said the ministry has introduced an innovative dengue control solution through the release of Wolbachia-infected Aedes mosquitoes – a biological method scientifically proven to reduce the mosquito’s ability to transmit the dengue virus.

“This intervention complements existing measures such as the elimination of breeding grounds, chemical control, including larvicides and fogging, as well as community involvement in maintaining environmental cleanliness.

“This approach is in line with World Health O rganizatio n (WHO) recommendations that emphasise integrated and sustainable vector control,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said her ministry remains committed to supporting the Health Ministry in reducing dengue cases across all areas in the Federal Territories.

She said the provision of a building for the Putrajaya Wolbac­hia Insectarium reflected the com­­mit­­ment and cooperation of local authorities in curbing dengue cases.

“We repurposed a building that had long been unused into a facility that can be utilised by the Health Ministry and benefit the people as a whole,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK