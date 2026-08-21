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Dengue cases spike in Malaysia, with 55 deaths so far in 2026

More than 70 per cent of Aedes breeding sites continued to be found in residential areas across Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA – Dengue cases across Malaysia have surged 56.2 per cent in 2026 , with 58,079 infections and 55 deaths recorded as at Aug 15.

“The risk of dengue transmission remains high, and the national situation remains worrying following increases in cases now also detected in several other states,” said the Health Ministry in a statement on Aug 21.

The ministry said the increase was initially concentrated in the Klang Valley, particularly Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Intensive and targeted prevention and control measures, including early case detection, vector control, outbreak management and mobilisation of personnel, have since begun to show positive results, it said.

However, figures released by the ministry showed sharp increases elsewhere.

According to the ministry, Perlis recorded the highest percentage increase at 207 per cent, with cases rising from 55 in 2025 (Jan 1 to Aug 15) to 169 in 2026 .

Johor saw cases more than double from 4,140 to 8,639, an increase of 109 per cent, while Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya recorded a 106 per cent rise from 5,013 to 10,316 cases.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of infections nationwide at 25,090, up 61 per cent from 15,610 cases.

Sabah recorded 3,753 cases compared with 2,806 previously, an increase of 34 per cent.

Only Penang, Melaka and Kedah recorded reductions, with cases falling by 26 per cent, 36 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.

The ministry said the rise in dengue cases was influenced by several factors, including the weather.

Stagnant water in and around residential areas also contributed to the risk.

More than 70 per cent of Aedes breeding sites continued to be found in residential areas, it said.

The ministry calls on government agencies, local authorities, the private sector, premises management, communities and individuals to keep areas under their responsibility free of breeding grounds.

The public was also urged to spend at least 10 minutes each week checking and eliminating potential Aedes breeding sites in and around their homes.

People were also advised to protect themselves against mosquito bites and seek immediate examination and treatment if they develop a fever or dengue warning signs.

The ministry said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust interventions according to current epidemiological developments. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK