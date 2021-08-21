News analysis

Demands from backers dim hopes of PM Ismail picking a 'pandemic Cabinet'

Malaysia Bureau Chief
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has inherited the wafer-thin Perikatan Nasional majority of 114 out of 220 MPs.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Newly sworn in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will face the immediate and daunting task of bringing a worsening Covid-19 outbreak under control so that the economy can stretch its legs again.

Malaysia has averaged more than 200 deaths and nearly 20,000 new infections daily since Aug 3, when 11 Umno MPs withdrew support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that ultimately forced him to resign as prime minister.

