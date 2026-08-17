Demand for face masks up before haze hits Johor

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Some Malaysians are stocking up on face masks and limiting outdoor activities amid concerns that conditions could worsen in the coming weeks.

JOHOR BAHRU - Despite the haze yet to hit Johor, some residents are already taking preventive measures by stocking up on face masks and limiting outdoor activities amid concerns that conditions could worsen in the coming weeks.

Housewife Sharifah Faizah Salim, 47, said she had been ­asking her two daughters, including one who has asthma, to bring face masks to school for about a week.

“I think it is better to be prepared, as anything can happen these days. Although haze has yet to reach Johor, that may not ­necessarily be the case in the weeks to come.

“One of my children has asthma, while my other child and I are very sensitive to dust.

“It is best that we do not take any chances. I also avoid bringing my children outdoors just to be safe,” she said when met while buying face masks at a pharmacy in Johor Bahru on Aug 16.

Another customer, accountant Rebecca Tan, 32, was also buying face masks for her parents who are both in their late 60s.

“My main concern is the Super El Nino, which is said to be heading our way soon. Even if we are not affected by haze now, there could be fires that cause or worsen the haze, especially with El Nino.

“I am worried that if that happens, there may be panic buying. So, I think it is better to keep some masks aside for my parents in case I cannot get them later,” she said.

Checks at several pharmacies around Johor Bahru found a slight increase in demand for face masks over the past week, although supplies remained ample as of press time.

Meanwhile, Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the ministry had yet to receive any official complaints about face mask shortages.

“Although there are no complaints, we will monitor the situation closely as we understand there may be a growing concern over haze reaching Johor.

“The public should not resort to panic-buying face masks as ­supplies are ample. We also remind businesses not to take advantage of the situation by unnecessarily increasing the prices of face masks,” she said when contacted.

Checks on the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System showed that all districts in Johor recorded moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of between 51 and 100 as of 2pm on Aug 16.

Three areas in Sarawak and Selangor recorded unhealthy API readings, with Serian in Sarawak recording the highest nationwide at 159, followed by Samarahan, also in Sarawak, at 153 and Johan Setia in Klang, Selangor, at 123. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK