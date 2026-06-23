Demand for air-conditioner servicing, repairs heats up in Malaysia amid prolonged hot weather

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Malaysia has been experiencing hotter-than-usual conditions, with temperatures in several parts of the country recently hovering between 35 deg C and 37 deg C during the day.

PETALING JAYA – The prolonged hot weather is driving many Malaysians to rely heavily on air-conditioners, creating a surge in demand for servicing and repairs.

Some desperate families are also considering installing solar panels to beat the heat and offset rising power bills, while others are opting for energy-efficient inverter air-cons.

Malaysia has been experiencing hotter-than-usual conditions, with temperatures in several parts of the country recently hovering between 35 deg C and 37 deg C during the day.

Retiree Michael Chua, 68, said the blazing heat made life unbearable after his home air-con unit broke down in April.

“I called for servicing but the appointment was rescheduled three times as the technicians were fully booked.

“It is difficult to sleep at night. My family has been using fans on full blast, but it’s just not the same,” he said.

Lee said the experience prompted him to explore installing rooftop solar panels.

“I will not have to worry so much about keeping the air-conditioner running longer during hot days. And I can also check on the rising monthly electricity bills,” he added.

Marketing consultant Daniel Wong, 38, said he decided to replace all three of his old air-con units with newer inverter models after noticing a spike in monthly bills.

“The old units were still working but the power consumption got too high. With the heat these days, they were running almost non-stop,” he said.

Wong said he decided to install inverter air-cons instead of just waiting for the old ones to break down “to save money in the long run”.

He said the move was also driven by the need for comfort, especially for his young children.

“We needed something more efficient for this kind of adverse weather,” he said.

Air-con technician Gary Ong, 41, said demand for servicing and repairs had risen sharply in recent months, with many customers seeking urgent appointments after units failed from prolonged use.

“Usually, we can arrange an appointment within a week but at this time, some customers have to wait several weeks because our schedule is packed.

“There are days when we handle more than 10 service calls. Most complaints involve air-conditioners not cooling properly because they have been running almost continuously,” he added.

Another technician, who wanted to be known only as Faizal, revealed that he had to reschedule servicing appointments due to the overwhelming workload.

“I understand the frustration, especially families with young children or elderly folk. But there are only so many jobs we can complete in a day.

“Many customers are also starting to inquire about energy-efficient units and ways to reduce electricity costs,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK