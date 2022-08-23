Decisions by Malaysia's Chief Justice draws attention in landmark case of ex-PM Najib

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, the Chief Justice of Malaysia, has always stayed out of the glare of publicity and stuck to the decorum expected of her high position.

The only time she was in the news was when she made decisions on law.

But now, she has been thrust into the centre of attention as she presided in the last one week over the final appeal of ex-prime minister Najib Razak at Malaysia's apex court, the Federal Court.

She decisively cut through several legal moves by Najib's lawyers in what could be seen as tactics to adjourn the court.

On Tuesday (Aug 23), the five-member bench led by her affirmed Najib's 12-year jail sentence for misappropriating millions of funds from a company linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), thus becoming the country's first ex-prime minister to be jailed.

The recent decisions and speeches by Tengku Maimum, 63, have also led to many people talking about her and the bench she leads.

Malaysia's 16th top judge has already created history by becoming the first female Chief Justice, and the records show she was appointed for her abilities and qualification.

Amid attacks alleging misappropriations against a High Court judge who had first convicted Najib, Tengku Maimun said in April: "Citizens including politicians are, to a certain extent, free to criticise the judiciary.

"However, that does not mean that it is open to citizens, including politicians, to level unfounded and scurrilous attacks against the judiciary or a particular judge to further their own end."

She received a standing ovation at that ceremony to swear-in High Court judges.

Tengku Maimun hails from Kelantan.

She graduated from Universiti Malaya in 1982. She began her career as a legal officer at the Southern Kelantan Development Board, or Kesedar.

She later joined the judicial and legal service where she served in various capacities for over 20 years.

She was appointed as Judicial Commissioner in 2006 and rose through the ranks as a High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court judge, from 2007 until 2019.

On May 2, 2019, she reached the pinnacle of her career when she was appointed as the 10th Chief Justice.