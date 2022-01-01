Decision on S'pore-Malaysia VTL to be made before Jan 20, says KL

JOHOR BARU • The fate of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) for air and land travel between Malaysia and Singapore will be decided at least 48 hours before Jan 20, when the temporary suspension of the scheme is expected to end.

Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the decision on whether the temporary suspension would continue would depend on the current coronavirus situation then.

"It is still too early to tell as there is another three weeks or so until then," Datuk Seri Wee said during a news conference after chairing a meeting with the Johor Malaysian Chinese Association liaison committee on Thursday.

"What we know is that the quota will be reduced, but it all depends on the Covid-19 situation at the time, such as the emergence of Omicron or other variants. Then, we will make an evaluation on that."

Separately yesterday, Malaysia announced that all businesses will be allowed to reopen in Sarawak and the Peninsular Malaysian state of Kelantan from Monday, as they transition to phase four of the national recovery plan.

Sabah and the other 10 Malaysian states and three federal territories have already transitioned to stage four - the final stage - of the national recovery plan, with all curbs on businesses and movements lifted.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, the senior minister overseeing the enforcement of health protocols against Covid-19, announced the transition plan, and cautioned the public against letting their guard down.

"Covid-19 is a threat to security and health, particularly with the spread of the Omicron variant. All quarters must be disciplined and responsible in abiding by the SOP (standard operating procedure)," Bernama news agency quoted Datuk Seri Hishammuddin as saying.

Mr Wee, speaking about the VTL, said Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran had contacted him on Dec 21 to formally inform him of the Republic's decision to impose limits on the number of VTL arrivals temporarily.

He said Malaysia will continue to work closely with the Singapore Ministry of Transport as partners to look after the development and sustainability of transport links between the two countries.

All sales of bus and air tickets from Malaysia to Singapore under the VTL scheme have been suspended from Dec 23 until Jan 20 following the Republic's decision to curb cross-border travel due to the rising number of imported Covid-19 cases.

However, all travellers who already hold flight or bus tickets for VTL travel and have met the VTL requirements can continue to travel using the scheme.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK