Decades of forest loss hit home: Future cyclones could batter Indonesia harder, analysts warn

An aerial view shows a damaged area hit by deadly flash floods in Palembayan, West Sumatra province, on Nov 30.

– Whole villages vanished almost overnight when Cyclone Senyar veered towards the Malacca Strait in late November , unleashing torrents that tore through riverbanks and sheared off hillsides across Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

Families were trapped in mudslides, homes swept away and rivers overflowed into communities.