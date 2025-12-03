Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Decades of forest loss hit home: Future cyclones could batter Indonesia harder, analysts warn

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

An aerial view shows a damaged area hit by deadly flash floods in Palembayan, West Sumatra province, on Nov 30.

An aerial view shows a damaged area hit by deadly flash floods in Palembayan, West Sumatra province, on Nov 30.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Arlina Arshad

Follow topic:
  • Cyclone Senyar triggered floods/landslides in Sumatra, killing 700+ and displacing a million, revealing vulnerability from deforestation.
  • Sumatra lost more than 9 million ha of forest (1990-2024), largely due to oil palm expansion; illegal logging exacerbates the flood risk.
  • President Subianto pledged aid, but analysts urge land-use reform, forest protection, and stronger law enforcement to prevent future disasters.

AI generated

JAKARTA Whole villages vanished almost overnight when

Cyclone Senyar veered towards the Malacca Strait in late November

, unleashing torrents that tore through riverbanks and sheared off hillsides across Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

Families were trapped in mudslides, homes swept away and rivers overflowed into communities.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.