Debris of Chinese Long March rocket spotted over Sarawak skies

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A huge piece of space junk - apparently from the Chinese Long March rocket has crashed down to earth - with its fiery re-entry spotted by many over Sarawak skies.
The 22.5 tonne core stage of the Long March 5B rocket re-entered Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12.45 am on Sunday (July 31), according to US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).
"#USSPACECOM can confirm the People's Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30. We refer you to the #PRC for further details on the reentry's technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal+ impact location," tweeted the US Space Command on Sunday.
The dramatic event was spotted by many people in Sarawak, Malaysia, with videos being uploaded to social media by users from Sibu, Bintulu, Kuching and more.
Many did not realise what they were witnessing, with some even labelling it a "meteorite".
"Meteor spotted in kuching! #jalanbako 31/7/2022," said Nazri Sulaiman (@nazriacai) on Twitter, although he later corrected himself to say that it was the remains of the Long March rocket.
"Kuching Sarawak.. meteor or apa?" tweeted hanifDaslepzz (@hanifDaslepzz).
Hanif also stated later that it was the Long March rocket and said that an "explosion" was heard over Kuching.
"There is a long streak of clouds ... the people of Kuching have reported hearing the explosion an hour ago," he tweeted.
According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics: "The video from Kuching implies it was high in the atmosphere at that time - any debris would land hundreds of km further along track, near Sibu, Bintulu or even Brunei.
"It's 'unlikely but not impossible' that one or more chunks hit a population centre," he said in a series of tweets.
The Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) had previously said that the debris from the rocket was unlikely to land in Malaysia.
"Due to the strong atmospheric drag to the orbit, the debris is expected to enter the earth's atmosphere a few days after the launch.
"Basically, the location of the re-entry of the debris can't be predicted accurately until a few hours prior to re-entry and in many cases, there will be a vast difference in the forecast due to the change in the physical characteristics of the object during re-entry, including location and speed," it said in a statement on Friday, adding that most of the debris would be burnt during re-entry into the earth's atmosphere, with only smaller fragments landing on earth.
"As such, the public need not be concerned about the dangers as 70 per cent of it was water and Malaysia was a small entity compared to earth's mass area.
"Furthermore, the exact location of the re-entry currently can't be ascertained and Mysa will update on any development from time to time, " it added.
The Long March 5B blasted off July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China's most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.