Death toll rises to three, with 17 still missing after Philippine building collapse

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Rescue workers retrieve the body of a victim from the debris as the nine-story building under construction collapsed on May 24.

ANGELES, Philippines – Rescuers pulled two people from the rubble of a collapsed building under construction in the Philippines, bringing the death toll to three, officials said on May 25, as crews continued search and rescue operations after overnight scans detected signs of life beneath the debris.

One of the two victims had a pulse when he was retrieved, but later died, Ms Maria Leah Sajili, information officer at the regional Bureau of Fire Protection, said in a phone interview, while another suffered cardiac arrest while still trapped.

Officials said an investigation is now under way into what caused the collapse of the multi-storey building in the city of Angeles, north of the capital, Manila.

Rescuers were also working to retrieve another body buried under the debris, Ms Sajili said, but it would only be added to the official toll once it has been recovered.

Ms Sajili said there could be more victims trapped, after thermal scans detected signs of breathing and heartbeats beneath the rubble.

The number of missing stood at 17, most of them construction workers listed as being on duty at the site, Ms Sajili said.

Among those who died was a 65-year-old Malaysian national whose body was recovered on May 24 from a neighbouring hotel building that had also been affected by the collapse.

Rescue workers searching for survivors among debris on May 24. PHOTO: REUTERS

Planning records showed the building that collapsed was intended as a nine-storey condo-hotel under the approved permit, but that a swimming pool was being constructed on an additional 10th floor, authorities said.

Angeles City mayor Carmelo Lazatin told reporters that authorities were trying to locate the building owner to get answers, including clarity on the number of workers at the site.

Families voice growing frustration

Families have grown increasingly impatient and frustrated with the pace of the search and rescue operations.

Ms Lea Casilao, who travelled from Manila, said she only wants regular updates about the status of her husband, a construction worker believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

“My youngest child keeps asking, but I do not have answers,” the 47-year-old said.

Ms Lorena Angcao, 50, echoed her frustration, saying authorities should at least keep families informed.

She said her brother and sister-in-law, who worked as vendors near the site, were among those missing.

“They can’t feel what we’re feeling,” she added. REUTERS