Death toll from Indonesia’s Central Java landslides rises to 30

Rescue personnel carrying a victim during a recovery operation in Banjarnegara on Nov 20.

– The death toll from landslides in two regions of Indonesia’s Central Java rose to 30 as rescue efforts continued, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Nov 21.

Some 21 people remain missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain struck the city of Cilacap last week and the Banjarnegara region at the weekend, it added.

Rescuers found seven more bodies in Banjarnegara, the worst-affected area, on Nov 20. This brings the death toll to 10 with 18 still missing, Mr Abdul Muhari, the agency’s spokesman, said on Nov 20 .

Dozens of houses were damaged, seven people were injured, and more than 900 residents were evacuated following the landslide there, he added.

At least 700 rescuers, including police and military personnel, continue to look for the missing, using excavators to speed up the search.

“We face several obstacles in the search, particularly with landslide ponds filled with debris”, and continuously flowing waters also pose new landslide risks due to rain, he said.

In Cilacap, rescuers found four more bodies this week, bringing the death toll to 20, with three people still missing, he added.

The authorities have extended search operations there until next week, and nearly 400 residents have been evacuated.

Indonesia’s wet season started in September and will continue until April, according to the weather agency, raising the risk of floods and extreme rainfall in many areas. REUTERS