Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian Air Force personnel prepare to airdrop aid from a military transport aircraft in the flood-affected and isolated Gayo Lues area in Aceh on Dec 7.

Although airdrops have continued, the joint search and rescue task force has yet to reach thousands of isolated residents. 

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

JAKARTA - Suffering through days without clean water or proper medical care, evacuees packed into emergency shelters across three provinces in the northern part of Sumatra are falling severely ill, with some reportedly dying before help can reach them, as the region’s floods and landslides continue to isolate entire communities.

Indonesia continues to

reel from the hydrometeorological disaster

that first struck Aceh, West Sumatra and North Sumatra two weeks ago, with 964 confirmed deaths, at least 262 missing, more than 5,000 injured, over 152,000 houses destroyed and around 1,200 public facilities damaged across 52 regencies.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.