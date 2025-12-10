For subscribers
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
JAKARTA - Suffering through days without clean water or proper medical care, evacuees packed into emergency shelters across three provinces in the northern part of Sumatra are falling severely ill, with some reportedly dying before help can reach them, as the region’s floods and landslides continue to isolate entire communities.
reel from the hydrometeorological disasterthat first struck Aceh, West Sumatra and North Sumatra two weeks ago, with 964 confirmed deaths, at least 262 missing, more than 5,000 injured, over 152,000 houses destroyed and around 1,200 public facilities damaged across 52 regencies.