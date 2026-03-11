Death of teen highlights persistent problem of illegal gold mining in Indonesia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Illegal gold mining remains a persistent problem due to a lack of other livelihoods for residents struggling to make ends meet.

– A junior high school student in Riau province has died after being buried by a landslide while searching for gold at an abandoned illegal mining site, marking the latest fatal incident linked to illicit gold mining.

According to the authorities, the 15-year-old, identified only by his initials JA, visited the abandoned mine in Petapahan village, Kuantan Singingi regency, with a friend on March 7 to search for leftover gold.