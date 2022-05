KUALA LUMPUR - The death of a junior doctor in Penang last month has triggered widespread concerns over what critics call a "workplace bullying culture" in Malaysia's public healthcare system, prompting a probe by the Health Ministry.

A 25-year-old doctor died after falling from his apartment complex in Penang on April 17, merely three weeks after he had joined the hospital. He was a houseman - a term designated for junior or trainee doctors.