Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Deadly landfill collapse exposes Jakarta’s decades-long waste mismanagement

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian rescue personnel carry a body bag containing the remains of a victim from the site of collapse at Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

The collapsed area had been cordoned off to expedite rescue operations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA – At least seven people died when a massive landslide tore through Bantar Gebang, Indonesia’s largest landfill, following hours of heavy rain on March 8, exposing the deadly consequences of Jakarta’s chronic waste mismanagement.

The collapse affected Zone 4 of the 110-ha site, sending seven garbage trucks tumbling and trapping eight drivers and five residents under tonnes of waste, according to the Jakarta Environment Agency.

See more on

Indonesia

Humanitarian aid/Disaster relief

Politics and government

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.