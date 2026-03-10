Deadly landfill collapse exposes Jakarta’s decades-long waste mismanagement

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The collapsed area had been cordoned off to expedite rescue operations.

JAKARTA – At least seven people died when a massive landslide tore through Bantar Gebang, Indonesia’s largest landfill, following hours of heavy rain on March 8, exposing the deadly consequences of Jakarta’s chronic waste mismanagement.

The collapse affected Zone 4 of the 110-ha site, sending seven garbage trucks tumbling and trapping eight drivers and five residents under tonnes of waste, according to the Jakarta Environment Agency.