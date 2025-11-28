Deadly bear attacks in Japan prompt new products from insurers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hardly a day goes by in Japan without news of another bear attack, but a problem that’s worrying local residents, tourists and farmers and hampering leisure-related businesses is presenting an opportunity for insurers.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance announced on Nov 28 that it will offer an insurance product that compensates businesses that suffer a bear intrusion. The policy applies to hotel and leisure-facility operators and can cover lost profits and the cost of bolstering safety measures.

Japan is seeing a record number of deaths from bear attacks, with 13 people killed since April 2025. In October, a man was found dead after apparently being attacked by a bear while cleaning an outdoor hot spring bath in the northern prefecture of Iwate, according to the Asahi newspaper.

A total of 197 people have been attacked and there have been 20,792 sightings, according to the latest government data. The embassies of the United States and United Kingdom have warned about the danger to travellers.

A unit of another insurer, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, offers support for municipal governments to help carry out emergency bear hunt operations, with costs starting at 300,000 yen (S$2,488).

Hong Kong-based Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Limited has added extra coverage for bear attacks to its travel insurance, citing climate change and habitat shifts leading to an increased risk of wild bear encounters in destinations including Japan.

Insured travelers who suffer an attack may be eligible to receive an extra HK$3,000 (S$500) cash allowance.

Japan approved a broad package of bear countermeasures on Nov 14, including deploying government-trained hunters, authorising police to use rifles and expanding financial support for the local authorities to strengthen prevention and response efforts. BLOOMBERG