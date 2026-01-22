Straitstimes.com header logo

DBKL cracks down on foreign hawkers, unlicensed businesses in KL’s Jalan Alor

KUALA LUMPUR – Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken action against unlicensed business activities and foreign hawkers operating in public areas around Jalan Alor in Bukit Bintang.

The operation targeted restaurants, hawkers and general goods traders operating without licences and those employing foreign workers without permits.

DBKL said it carried out nine seizures and issued five compounds under Hawker Licensing By-Laws 2016.

Confiscated items included wheeled carts, furniture, fruit, and various vending equipment, it said in a press statement.

Two compound notices were also issued for obstructions in public areas under Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

DBKL said enforcement and monitoring would be performed at identified hotspot locations around the city.

The public can channel complaints or information through DBKL’s Adu@KL platform. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

