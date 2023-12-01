Dancing, TikTok, campus talks: Indonesia’s presidential candidates woo youth votes in new ways

“My friends say his dance is part of a political strategy. But I believe it comes out as a spontaneous expression. I just find it fun,” said university student Noval Danu Prawira, 21, told The Straits Times. He will vote for the first time in the Feb 14, 2024, polls.

From visiting schools and campuses to engaging young campaigners and social media influencers and appearing on TikTok, Indonesia’s presidential and vice-presidentia candidates are banking on new approaches to woo first-time voters and the plugged-in generation.

Widespread mobile phone ownership and high Internet penetration allow the politicians to reach out to even those living in remote corners of the vast archipelago of some 17,000 islands.

They aim to win the hearts of 106.4 million young voters aged 17 to 40 years old, who represent 52 per cent of overall eligible voters.

Winning votes from the group is key to victory, analysts say.

“With a minimum ideological base, the youth is clearly part of swing voters. This is especially true for first-time voters with no prior (voting) experience,” said Mr Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, a political researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think-tank.

The candidates are also expected to address “substantive issues” for young voters during their campaign, said Dr Kunto Adi Wibowo, a political communication expert from Padjadjaran University.

“Gimmicks only serve as an attention seeker to draw young people to the candidates. At the end, when they can catch their attention, the next question is what will they convey to the youth,” he said.

Mr Prabowo, who is running for the third time to be the Indonesian president, is pairing up with Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, the elder son of President Joko Widodo. Mr Widodo has hit the two five-year term limit and cannot seek re-election.