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‘Daddy’: Malaysian actress Bella Astillah’s son warms hearts at mum’s engagement to Syed Saddiq

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Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, singer-actress Bella Astillah, Ara Adreanna and Mohamad Ayden Adrean.

Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, singer-actress Bella Astillah, Ara Adreanna and Mohamad Ayden Adrean.

PHOTOS: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Singer-actress Bella Astillah’s eldest son has warmed hearts with his sweet reaction to his mother’s engagement.

Mohamad Ayden Adrean, nine, was all smiles as he welcomed Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as his future stepfather.

“I’m very happy for them. There’s one more person in our small family,” he told mStar, The Star’s Malay-language portal.

Ayden, who attended the engagement on March 28 with his younger sister, appeared relaxed and confident when speaking to the local media.

What really stole the spotlight, however, was the young boy already referring to Syed Saddiq as “daddy” even before the engagement.

“Daddy is very sporting. We swim and jog together. Congratulations to mummy and daddy,” he said before the engagement.

Ara Adreanna and Mohamad Ayden Adrean.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Ayden is Bella’s son from her previous marriage to Singaporean actor-singer Aliff Aziz.

Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, singer-actress Bella Astillah, Ara Adreanna and Mohamad Ayden Adrean.

PHOTOS: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The former couple tied the knot on Sept 9, 2016, before finalising their divorce on June 13, 2024. They also share a daughter, Ara Adreanna, six.  THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.