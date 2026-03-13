Straitstimes.com header logo

D8 summit in Indonesia delayed due to Middle East war, Indonesian foreign ministry says

The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on Feb 28. Iran has responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries with US bases.

JAKARTA – A summit of eight major Muslim developing countries, including Iran, that was to be held in Jakarta in April has been delayed due to the war in the Middle East, an official with Indonesia’s foreign ministry said on March 13.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which groups Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, was established in 1997 to improve cooperation between the countries stretching from South-east Asia to Africa.

A revised date for the conference has not been discussed, senior foreign ministry official Tri Tharyat told journalists.

It was originally set to be held on April 13 to 15.

The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on Feb 28. Iran has responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries with US bases.

Egypt hosted the previous D-8 summit in 2024. REUTERS

