Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts

Five of Bali’s nine cities and regencies have been hit by flooding since Dec 11.

JAKARTA – The authorities in Bali are stepping up flood mitigation efforts after the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of the formation of three tropical cyclones near Indonesia that could trigger extreme weather.

Secretary of the Denpasar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Anak Agung Surya Kencana, said that the authorities have installed early warning systems at eight rivers and dams across the provincial capital.