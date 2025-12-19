Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Five of Bali’s nine cities and regencies have been hit by flooding since Dec 11.

Five of Bali’s nine cities and regencies have been hit by flooding since Dec 11.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

JAKARTA – The authorities in Bali are stepping up flood mitigation efforts after the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned of the formation of three tropical cyclones near Indonesia that could trigger extreme weather.

Secretary of the Denpasar Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Anak Agung Surya Kencana, said that the authorities have installed early warning systems at eight rivers and dams across the provincial capital.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.