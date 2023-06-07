Customer ran amok in a restaurant in Malaysia after being called ‘pak cik’, say cops

SUBANG JAYA - He was not called “baby” so he ran amok, injuring a four-year-old.

The incident, believed to be in a restaurant in Putra Heights, has since gone viral on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, Subang Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the incident occurred on Sunday.

“Investigations showed that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between a male worker and the suspect.

“The worker had called the suspect ‘pak cik’ but was told to address him as either ‘abang’ or ‘baby’,” he said.

However, the worker ignored the suspect’s request and continued to refer to the suspect as “pak cik”. This led the suspect to a meltdown when the worker passed him his food order.

Shouts and threats to damage the restaurant were uttered.

In his rage, the suspect also threw his food packet and hot drink to the floor. The food and drink had also hit a four-year-old child there.

Several chairs and a table were thrown, which scared other patrons.

“Efforts to trace and nab the suspect are underway,” Mr Wan Azlan said.

He added that the child was uninjured during the incident and a report was lodged on Tuesday. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK