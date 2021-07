DENPASAR - Bounding from the back of a patrol truck on the streets of the colonial quarter of Denpasar with two deputies in tow, it was not long before Mr Wayan Karda, 59, found a Covid-19 scofflaw.

"Please put on your mask, Pak," Mr Wayan told a man just as he was mounting his scooter. Just minutes after the incident, he gently chided a shopkeeper, setting up mannequins outside his fabric shop, for the same offence. Ditto for a pair of young men wearing their masks around their chins.