A backhoe destroying smuggled luxury cars at the Bureau of Customs in the Philippine capital of Manila on Thursday. It was the second time this year that the Philippine Bureau of Customs has demolished smuggled vehicles, with 21 cars worth an estimated $1.62 million wrecked in Manila and Cagayan de Oro to send a message to smugglers. Among the vehicles torn apart in Manila were a McLaren 620R, a Hyundai Geneis, a Bentley, a Porsche 911, a Mercedes-Benz, a Lotus and a Toyota Solara. Meanwhile, the 14 condemned vehicles in Cagayan de Oro were all Mitsubishi Jeeps. The destruction of the vehicles was intended to send the message that people should pay the correct import taxes on their vehicles or risk having them seized and destroyed.
Crushing message to smugglers
Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2021, with the headline 'Crushing message to smugglers'. Subscribe
