Crushing message to smugglers

A backhoe destroying smuggled luxury cars at the Bureau of Customs in the Philippine capital of Manila on Thursday. It was the second time this year that the Philippine Bureau of Customs has demolished smuggled vehicles, with 21 cars worth an estimated $1.62 million wrecked in Manila and Cagayan de Oro to send a message to smugglers. Among the vehicles torn apart in Manila were a McLaren 620R, a Hyundai Geneis, a Bentley, a Porsche 911, a Mercedes-Benz, a Lotus and a Toyota Solara. Meanwhile, the 14 condemned vehicles in Cagayan de Oro were all Mitsubishi Jeeps. The destruction of the vehicles was intended to send the message that people should pay the correct import taxes on their vehicles or risk having them seized and destroyed.