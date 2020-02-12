Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia

Passengers are seen inside the MS Westerdam cruise ship off the Thai coast on Feb 12, 2020.
BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five places over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, to dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The MS Westerdam, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board, will dock at the Cambodian sea port of Sihanoukville on Thursday, the company said.

The ship - which says it has no sick passengers - has been turned away from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.

 

