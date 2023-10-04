Crowds run out of Siam Paragon, hide, as the shooting starts

BANGKOK - For over an hour, Mr Tai Huang crouched in the dark behind the furniture in a cafe in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall.

As gunshots punctured the air, he and about a dozen or so patrons hid in terror, not daring to make a move or a sound.

“All of us were afraid,” said Mr Tai, 39, a tutor. He added that the cafe staff had closed the doors and turned off the lights, but one could still see through the glass panels of the shop.

“We must have hidden for an hour or so, but honestly I lost track of time,” the Thai national told The Straits Times.

As a lone gunman opened fire in one of Bangkok’s busiest luxury shopping malls on Tuesday, hundreds ducked for cover throughout the nine-storey complex, while others fled through its multiple exits.

Opening fire at around 4pm, the suspected assailant, a 14-year-old boy, killed two people – one Chinese and one Myanmar national – and injured five others, said the authorities shortly after apprehending him at the Siam Kempinski hotel, adjacent to Siam Paragon.

The shooting that took place along Bangkok’s main shopping belt came as the country had been rolling out measures to boost its sluggish economic recovery.

These included stimulus measures to increase tourism through visa waivers for some nationalities, including travellers from China, which has just begun its annual Golden Week holiday.

Tuesday’s shooting also elicited widespread panic on social media. Videos and posts about the incident, showing crowds running and the sound of gunshots, started circulating online, and as police cordoned off the entrances and exits to the mall.

The Siam BTS Skytrain station was also closed, but people were still able to move freely on the sheltered pedestrian sky walk opposite the mall.

A Filipino tourist who gave her name as Clarissa, was at the train station, which is elevated and connected to Siam Paragon, when she saw a crowd running out of the mall’s main entrance.

“They were shouting that there was one man shooting at people inside,” she said. Shocked, she tried to return to her hotel but said the roadblocks made it difficult.