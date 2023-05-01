Crouching tiger, hidden danger at Felda area in Johor

JOHOR BARU - A lack of prey in its natural habitat may have pushed a tiger from Kota Tinggi to roam into Felda Ulu Tebrau in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor.

There are reasons to believe the tiger is searching for food, according to Malaysian Nature Society president Vincent Chow.

The animal has already mauled three cows over the past two weeks, each weighing around 100kg.

“The tiger might have come down from the Panti forest in Kota Tinggi, which is the nearest jungle to Felda Ulu Tebrau,” said Mr Chow when contacted on Sunday.

“We have been carrying out research at the Panti forest, known as the gateway to Malaysia’s tropical forests, over the past two years as it has a lot of flora and fauna.

“However, in our research, we noticed that the number of wild boars in the area has been dwindling since October last year, which could be due to African swine fever.”

This might have forced the tiger to look for food elsewhere, he said.

The Panti forest area and Felda Ulu Tebrau – which is north of Johor Bahru – are about 50km apart.

“Felda Ulu Tebrau is an ideal hunting ground for the tiger as there are settlers rearing cows there… Hopefully, the big cat will leave the area soon and return to the forest,” Mr Chow said.

Based on the prey count, he estimates the tiger to be a large one, weighing between 180kg and 200kg.

Mr Chow expressed concern that poachers would take the opportunity to hunt the animal and called for greater security within and around Felda Ulu Tebrau.

He also urged the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) to invite non-governmental organisations and tiger experts to help locate the animal.

“Capturing the tiger and relocating it to a new environment will cause more stress to it, especially if there are other tigers in the area, as it is a very territorial animal,” he added.

On Saturday, the tiger’s presence in Felda Ulu Tebrau – the first time in almost 60 years – had settlers worried about their safety.