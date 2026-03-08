Crocodile sighting at Sabah beach prompts urgent safety measures

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Tanjung Aru Beach in Sabah has experienced periodic crocodile sightings over the past few years.

KOTA KINABALU – Beachgoers at Tanjung Aru Beach in Sabah, Malaysia, were urged to exercise caution following a crocodile sighting in the waters near the popular destination.

The incident happened on March 8 at around 7.50am, when personnel from the Civil Defence Force stationed at a beach rescue tower observed the crocodile.

In light of this discovery, the authorities quickly raised a red flag and made public announcements, advising all visitors to refrain from engaging in any water activities until further notice.

“Our team immediately began continuous monitoring of the area to ensure the safety of beachgoers,” said Captain Aizex Junior, an officer with the Civil Defence Force.

“We are committed to keeping everyone informed about the situation and will take necessary precautions to protect public safety.”

In addition to raising the alert, the Civil Defence Force communicated the sighting to the Kota Kinabalu District Operations Control Centre and the Sabah Wildlife Department for further assessment and response.

As the situation develops, beachgoers are encouraged to stay updated through public announcements and to prioritise safety when visiting the beach. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK