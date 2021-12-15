Critics pick apart Mahathir's remarks on Chinese and chopsticks

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is facing a barrage of criticism over his remarks on the continued use of chopsticks by the country's ethnic Chinese, claiming the practice indicated unwillingness to assimilate with the Malays.

At the launch of his latest book on Sunday, Tun Dr Mahathir was quoted by the Malaysian media as saying: "The Chinese eat with chopsticks, they don't eat with their hands. They have not adopted the Malaysian way of eating food.

"They retained the chopstick, which is an identity from China, not Malaysia, and many other things."

Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said the outdated world view expressed by the 96-year-old senior statesman cannot be allowed to undermine the country's race relations.

Datuk Chong urged all Malaysians not to be easily swayed by the words of the former premier.

"Instead, commit ourselves to be more open-minded, progressive and accepting of others' cultures so that we can build a more united Malaysia together.

"We do not want to see Malaysia's precious multiracial ties get strained because of his new book and his remarks, which propagate racial division and extremism," he said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by The Star daily.

Mr Lim Guan Eng, secretary-general of the Chinese-led Democratic Action Party, described Dr Mahathir's remarks about chopsticks as simplistic and offensive to the Chinese community.

Mr Lim said the chopsticks, like other forms of cutlery such as forks and spoons, are an integral part of Chinese culture.

"Tun is wrong to focus on assimilation instead of integration and that using chopsticks instead of adopting the Malaysian way of eating with their hands is one of the reasons leading to separation amongst the people," Mr Lim said in a statement.

"This is not only simplistic but offensive to the Chinese community here. Tun should be reminded that not just China or Taiwan, but countries such as Japan, South Korea and Vietnam also use chopsticks," he added.

Mr Lim said Dr Mahathir's view was also logically wrong.

"Does a Malay using chopsticks or fork and spoon to eat lose his Malayness?

"In fact, many non-Chinese Malaysians and Westerners are proud of their ability to use both chopsticks as well as fork and spoon without any loss of their national identity," he added in the statement.

Another former prime minister, Najib Razak, took to his Facebook page to aim a jibe at Dr Mahathir, posting an old photo of his mentor-turned-nemesis using chopsticks to toss yusheng during Chinese New Year.

MCA vice-president Tan Teik Cheng said Dr Mahathir's remarks "have no place in Malaysia's multicultural society".

"Despite the full awareness of Malaysia's multiracial composition and having served as our nation's premier twice, Dr Mahathir remains besotted with inciting differences in the people's ethnic culture, language and lifestyle as his political capital.

"How ironic and contradictory from a disposition expected from Malaysia's most senior political figure," he said in a statement.