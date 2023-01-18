Criticisms over Malaysia Airlines’ plan to refresh sarong kebaya of cabin crew

KUALA LUMPUR – National carrier Malaysia Airlines intends to make changes to the sarong kebaya of its air stewardesses in 2023, but aviation experts say the plan could divert attention from more pressing issues like making the airline more efficient and cost-effective.

The Straits Times learnt that the airline’s operator Malaysia Airlines Berhad on Monday sent an e-mail with a survey attached to its Enrich members asking for their opinion on switching from the kebaya to a more “modest” uniform.

The airline had four million Enrich members as at November 2022. They enjoy special privileges such as priority boarding and lounge access.

In the e-mail on the poll called “Malaysia Airlines Uniform Survey” seen by ST, MAB asked if the members were in favour of a more “modest twist to the iconic kebaya” and whether female cabin crews should be given an option of donning a hijab on both international and domestic flights.

In the e-mail, it also stated: “Moving into the new year, we would like to take this opportunity to refresh our uniforms once again, embracing more inclusivity while still maintaining our classic Malaysia Airlines elegance.”

But ST learnt that the survey was abruptly closed to its members on Tuesday, way before its stated closing date of end-January.

MAB did not respond to ST’s request for comments.

Aviation analysts reckon that the survey was “unnecessary” as it will divert the airline’s focus from its aim of sticking to its breakeven target in 2023 amid a looming global recession that could potentially delay its parent company Malaysia Aviation Group’s full recovery.

Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail told Reuters in June 2022 that the state carrier, which cut its debt burden by more than half as part of a restructuring agreed with creditors in 2021, hoped to return to a profit in 2023.

The restructuring plan had involved 75 creditors who were owed about RM15 billion (S$4.6 billion) by the airline.

“Before the pandemic, MAB’s accumulated losses from 2015 to 2019 were around RM4 billion. And it also recorded losses of around RM1 billion from 2018 to 2019 alone,” said aviation consultancy Endau Analytics’ founder Shukor Yusof.

Mr Shukor said MAB should focus on how the carrier can strategically use its Boeing Max jets that will be delivered in 2023, while pushing the sustainability agenda in general.

“If changing cabin crew outfits result in the airline posting profits, improve on safety and advances the industry’s move towards ‘net zero’ carbon emissions, then go for it. Otherwise, stick to the tried and tested. As they say, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it,” he quipped.