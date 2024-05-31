Criticisms over Indonesia’s court ruling amid talk that Jokowi’s son may run in Jakarta elections

JAKARTA – A court ruling that approved a regulatory change in the minimum age of candidates in Indonesia’s regional elections has sparked criticism, amid speculation that President Joko Widodo’s 29-year-old son is seeking to run in the Jakarta elections.

This is the second time in seven months that an Indonesian court has approved such a constitutional change. The first court ruling in October 2023 was linked to Mr Widodo’s elder son.

Citing a need for “youngsters” to lead, the Garuda Party – an obscure group aligned with the future ruling coalition – filed a petition in the Supreme Court in April to allow candidates to be aged 30 when inaugurated, rather than when their election bid is confirmed.

News broke on May 30 that the court had approved the change, amid swirling rumours that Mr Widodo’s younger son, Mr Kaesang Pangarep, 29, was being promoted as a potential candidate for deputy governor of Jakarta, where regional elections will be held in November. Mr Kaesang turns 30 in December.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) has yet to decide if the minimum age should be amended following the ruling.

But soon after the news, various terms related to the ruling started to trend on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

These included Mr Kaesang’s name as well as “Milik Adik” – a pun on the initials of the Supreme Court’s Indonesian name Mahkamah Agung – which translates into “belonging to the younger sibling”. The term has more than 10,200 mentions so far.

Mr Kaesang is the younger brother of incoming vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was similarly allowed to run in the presidential election in February, which he and defence minister Prabowo Subianto won by a landslide.

The Constitutional Court, or Mahkamah Konstitusi, issued a special ruling in October 2023 that effectively allowed Mr Gibran to contest the election despite being 36 years old, younger than the minimum age of 40.

The term “Milik Kakak” or “belonging to the older sibling” has also started to trend on X recently, appearing in more than 18,400 tweets as at May 31.

“This is embarrassing… With this, Jokowi’s youngest son Kaesang can run as a candidate for governor in the 2024 regional elections. We’re biting our fingers over this,” said X user Jhon Sitorus.

In a video post on Instagram that has garnered more than 49,000 likes since May 30, theatre director and internet personality Andovi Da Lopez lashed out against the ruling, saying it left him “flabbergasted”.

“We can’t just change the rules to suit something that is needed for the current ‘priorities’. Does that make any sense? We can’t just do that over and over again,” he said.

He added that he has nothing against any individuals running in elections, but has issues with Indonesia’s political system.