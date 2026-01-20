For subscribers
Crashed surveillance plane was airworthy, says Indonesian official
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
JAKARTA – The Transportation Ministry said on Jan 19 that a fisheries surveillance airplane, which lost contact mid-flight in South Sulawesi province, was airworthy before it crashed into the side of Mount Bulusaraung, killing two people.
it crashed into the side of Mount Bulusaraung, killing two people.
Another eight people who were on board the plane are missing.