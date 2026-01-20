Crashed surveillance plane was airworthy, says Indonesian official

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Search-and-rescue teams were activated after a fisheries surveillance airplane crashed in South Sulawesi on Jan 17.

JAKARTA – The Transportation Ministry said on Jan 19 that a fisheries surveillance airplane, which lost contact mid-flight in South Sulawesi province, was airworthy before it crashed into the side of Mount Bulusaraung, killing two people.

Another eight people who were on board the plane are missing.