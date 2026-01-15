Another construction crane collapses in Thailand, killing 2 people: Police

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The crane fell at the under-construction Rama II Expressway in Samut Sakhon province.

BANGKOK - A construction crane collapsed in Thailand on Jan 15, crushing two vehicles and killing two people, police said, a day after a crane accident in the north-east of the country caused the deaths of 32 train passengers.

The latest incident took place in Samut Sakhon province near the capital Bangkok, where a crane involved in the construction of an elevated highway fell onto the road beneath, according to Police Colonel Sitthiporn Kasi, superintendent at the local district police station.

Another police official from the station told Reuters that five people had also been injured in the accident.

It was the latest in a series of fatal accidents caused by construction projects in Thailand, and comes afte r a train was derailed on Jan 14 in north-eastern Nakhon Ratchasima province by the collapse of a crane involved an elevated high-speed rail project.

As well as the 32 fatalities, 66 of the 195 passengers on the train were also injured, the authorities said. An investigation is ongoing. REUTERS