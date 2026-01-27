Craftsmen in Sarawak determined to preserve the art of making lion heads

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Mr Ronny Chin (second from left) and his staff decorating lion heads for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

KUCHING, Sarawak – For Mr Ronny Chin, making lion heads is not just about creating works of art but preser­ving a Chinese cultural tradition.

The chairman of the Lien Heng Wushu Association in Kuching is one of a few Sarawakian master crafters of lion heads.

He learnt the art as a teenager, spurred by his interest in lion dance and the costumes donned by performers.

“My father was in a lion dance association and I used to join him in performances.

“He also made lion heads with his association members and they taught me the craft. That was how I started. I really enjoyed it and have con­tinued doing it until now,” he said.

However, Mr Chin only began making lion heads for sale in 2017 after receiving orders from interested customers who appreciated his work.

Now, through the wushu association, he has his own brand of lion heads with customers from across Malaysia and as far away as China and the United States.

“We received a record 56 orders for lion heads last year,” he said.

Mr Chin, 44, has six staff working with him on lion head production.

“I’m now training young people to make lion heads so that more Sarawakians can master this craft. If we don’t teach the younger generation, one day there will be no one left who knows how to make lion heads,” he said.

According to Mr Chin, handcraf­ting a lion head involves four steps, starting with shaping a frame from rattan strips.

Fabric and paper are then pas­ted over the frame and left to dry, after which the design is painted by hand on the head.

The final step is to add the lion’s features, such as eyes, fur and decorative elements.

“It takes eight to 10 days to make a complete costume if the weather is good. The glued-on fabric and paper need at least a day to dry in sunny weather.

“The rest of the costume, ­inclu­ding the back and trousers, takes about a day to stitch,” he said.

The complete costumes are priced from RM1,800 (S$580) to RM2,800, with an additional RM500 for special designs.

“We make our own designs but some clients want customised features. For example, lion dance troupes will order high-spec lion heads for competitions.

“There are also customers who buy the lion heads as decorative items to display in their homes,” Mr Chin said.

For him, each lion head is special, reflecting his design creativity.

No two are alike unless a client orders an identical pair.

“I’ve always enjoyed art and being creative. Whenever I complete a lion head, I feel very satisfied.

“Then I’ll start the next one with fresh inspiration and anticipation. It’s different for every lion head, so it never becomes boring,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK