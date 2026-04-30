Cows flex their ‘lembu-gini’ power on Malaysian highway

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Seven cows were caught on camera trotting along a highway in Malaysia.

A herd of “lembu-ginis”, not a convoy of Lamborghinis, was spotted “speeding” on a highway in Malaysia in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

In the video posted by user opielong this week, seven cows, or lembu in the Malay language, can be seen running on the right lane of a two-lane highway.



According to Malaysian daily New Straits Times, the “unexpected intrusion forced motorists to slow down as traffic adjusted around the animals”.

Despite repeated honking from vehicles held up by the cows, they would not budge and continued trotting along the 110kmh -limit highway.

The video has garnered more than 261,000 views, 6,800 likes, 230 comments and 4,300 shares by the afternoon of April 30.

According to NST, the incident took place on the East Coast Highway 2, near the town of Bukit Besi in Terengganu.

On the post, TikTok user arif_hakimii quipped: “What car are you driving that can keep up with a ‘lembugini’ this closely?”

Some users also encouraged the video’s poster to take a cow back home in jest.



Commentator @ty.knzy said that if there was a lorry, one could capture the cows , sell them and get a car.

According to NST, another playfully wondered which lane the cows would take at the toll booth – Touch ‘n Go, RFID or SmartTAG.

However, some others expressed concern for the safety of the animals and road users.

Although it is unclear where the cows in the video came from, encountering wild animals on highways and roads in Malaysia is not unheard of.



In 2023, an ice truck driver claimed to have seen a tiger while driving along a road in Kelantan.



The following year, an adult tiger was found dead beside the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway near Lentang in Bentong, Pahang. It was believed to have been run over by a vehicle.



In January 2025, a family encountered a herd of wild elephants on Malaysia’s East-West Highway.



In May 2025, a young elephant in Perak was killed in an accident with a lorry while it was crossing a highway with its mother.