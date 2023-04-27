Covid-19 sub-variant, haze fuel demand for test kits, face masks in Penang

Penang's pharmacies have so far not seen any sudden surge in demand or supply disruptions. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
GEORGE TOWN – The ongoing haze and concern over the spread of Covid-19 have led to an increase in demand for face masks and test kits at pharmacies in Penang.

The Penang Malaysian Pharmaceutical Association chairman, Ms Gina Koay, said over the past two weeks, the demand for both items has seen a gradual increase.

“We recorded between 10 and 20 per cent increases in sales for test kits, as they’re now considered affordable and more people are concerned about being infected by Covid-19,” she said on Wednesday.

“Saliva test kits cost only between RM3 (90 cents) and RM5 per set, but we recommend those with nasal swabs that cost RM8 per set for better accuracy,” she added.

As for face masks, Ms Koay said that while children and students continue to purchase them for when they are in school, there is a slight increase in demand from adults as well due to concerns over Covid-19 and the current haze situation.

Ms Koay said none of the pharmacies in Penang have reported any sudden surge in demand or supply disruptions.

On Monday, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said a total of 12 cases involving the Covid-19 XBB.1.16 (Arcturus) sub-variant have been detected in Malaysia.

“Six cases were detected in Sarawak, four in Selangor, and two in Kuala Lumpur. The global risk assessment report states the risk of infections and ongoing cases because of sub-variant XBB1.16 is lower than XBB.1.5,” she said in a statement.

The XBB.1.16 sub-variant was first detected in Malaysia in March.

Dr Zaliha said the situation is under control and that Malaysia’s health facilities are not under any pressure.

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia fell last week to 4,817 from 5,149 the week before. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

